Customs seizes 140 smuggled gas cylinders, 678 fertiliser bags in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, has seized two trucks with 140 gas cylinders and 678 bags of NPK fertilisers being smuggled into the country from Niger Republic.

Mr Mustapha Sarki-Kebbi, Zone B Controller who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina said that the three vehicles conveying the items were also seized.

He said that the seizures were made a week ago along Jibia-Agangaro road in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

Sarki-Kebbi said that the country’s borders remained closed and any goods brought in through the borders would be apprehended.

He said that the arrest was for security and safety reasons, adding that the cylinders were old and criminals could use them to kill people.

The controller also said that the command arrested another truck carrying 678 bags of NPK fertilizers, which was banned from being imported into the country.

According to him, criminals use NPK fertilizers to…