Garkida Attack: Buhari sympathises with families of victims

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned Boko Haram attack on Garkida in Adamawa State, and extended his sympathy to families of victims.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, the President said that no part of Nigeria would be abandoned to their fate.

He said: “These attacks on soft targets by the terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because my administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s military capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

“Our gallant forces deserve our appreciation for repelling the attackers but they must go beyond this point. They have our full support to go after the terrorists and have them pay a huge price.

”I want to assure the country that terrorists will continue to face the combined power of our military until they give up their mistaken ways.

“These occasional and episodic attacks on poor civilians by the terrorists are mere…