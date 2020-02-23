GSSS Pyakasa, Javino School win FCT schools cricket competition

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Pyakasa at Maitama in Abuja and Javino Model School Gauraka, near Suleja on Saturday won the maiden FCT Secondary Schools Cricket Softball Competition.

While GSSS won in the male category, Javino won in the female category.

The event organised by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) saw eight teams battle it out in the female event while six teams registered for the male category.

The one-day event held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja was aimed at introducing the cricket game to schools.

It however emphasised the use of any available equipment to play the game.

The Javino team, sponsored by Girls Aspire Sports Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), defeated Government Secondary School (GSS) Karu by one run in the female event.

GSS Karu won the toss and elected to bowl, limiting…