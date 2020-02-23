If you must beg, beg govt not individuals, Emir Sanusi tells beggars

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Saturday called on people who beg for alms or other forms of assistance from individuals and relatives to instead direct their begging to the government.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanusi made the call at the National Conference on Alarammomi (Qur’anic Teachers) organised by Centre for Qur’anic Reciters in Nigeria with the theme: “Sanitising Almajirchi In Tune With Today’s Realities”.

He urged parents to stop sending their children to Almajiri schools, stressing that children could study the Qur’an, at there schools and with the teachers in their respective communities.

The emir said that if sending children to such schools become necessary, then parents must send them with all the necessary provisions to ensure their wellbeing and welfare.

According to him, it is wrong for parents to send their children away without proper arrangements and…