NPFL: Rejuvenated Nasarawa United spank Enyimba 

By Olukayode Babalola

Nasarawa United Football Club side recorded another home win in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday by defeating Enyimba International FC of Aba 2-0 at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019/2020 NPFL) Match Day 21 fixture saw hosts Nasarawa United playing with much more vigour to beat the Enyimba side.

They opened scores in the 33rd minute through Chinedu Ohanachom who latched onto the ball parried away by the Enyimba goalkeeper to blast home from close range.

In spite of the advantage, the home team attacked with more determination but failed to break down the Enyimba defence till the game went on break.

In the second half, both teams came out with exciting attacking options but made no breakthrough till the 87th minute.

Substitute Dauda Maigishiri received a decent pass from Haggai Katoh to place the ball in the right hand corner of the net to…