Ogun police deny killing Remo Stars footballer

By Yetunde Fatungase

The Ogun Police Command says the footballer that was killed on Saturday was knocked down by a hit-and -run driver and not by a policeman as widely reported.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Reports on Saturday alleged that an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had killed the Assistant Captain of Remo Stars FC, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, after he was arrested.

But Oyeyemi said the late footballer, who was popularly known as Kaka, died while trying to escape after his arrest.

He claimed that the footballer was knocked down by a vehicle when he attempted to cross the highway.

According to him, the footballer was also arrested for wearing a military cap and not on suspicion of internet fraud.

He further pointed out that the operative, who arrested the deceased, was an inspector attached…