School proprietor says sports mould students

By Emmanuel Afonne

Dr Augustine Igbuku, Chairman, Merosa Academy Apo, Abuja has assured that the school would constantly use sports as a means of engaging its pupils mind and students to keep them away from evil.

Igbuku gave the assurance at the 3rd Inter House Sports competition of the school which saw the pupils and students vie for honours in 21 different sports under four house masters.

He said sporting activities usually took away the attention of youths from evil even in developed countries and as such were adopted by the school to help in moulding and shaping of the students character.

“Our vision is to set the pace for others to follow. Education is not just about academics, it also involves sports and we are delighted that our pupils and students recognize sports as fundamental part of their education skill.

“Sports is not just about the…