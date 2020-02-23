Sen. Gyang kicks against bill for Boko Haram Agency

By Peter Amine

Sen. Istifanus Gyang has urged his colleagues in the Senate to reject the bill seeking the establishment of an agency for the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

Gyang, who represents Plateau North in the National Assembly, made the call in a statement by Mr Musa Ashoms, his Special Adviser on Media and Protocol, which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

He called on all senators to reject the bill given what he called “its obvious negative implications for the security of the nation”.

He warned that passing the bill was to incentivize terrorism and put the nation in perpetual harm’s way.

The lawmaker disassociated himself from the bill that had been introduced for mention on first reading at the Senate and the senators would have the opportunity to debate the bill on second reading.

“The bill is not only uncalled for but…