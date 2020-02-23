Speaker Gbajabiamila bags traditional title in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammadu Abdullahi, has honoured the Speaker, House of Representative, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila with the traditional title of Sadaukin Yauri.

The title which means the ‘Warrior of Yauri’, was conferred on the Speaker on Saturday when he paid a courtesy visit to the emir.

Gbajabiamila was in Kebbi for the annual regatta and cultural festival in the emirate.

Abdullahi said the title was to appreciate the Speaker for his love and support to the people of the state.

“This is a great day for us as the people of Yauri, and because of the love you have shown us, my emirate has conferred on you the prestigious title of Sadaukin Yauri, which is translated as warrior of Yauri,’’ he said.

In his acceptance speech, Gbajabiamila, described the honour given to him as a form of cultural exchange and showed Nigeria’s diversity.

“I came here because of the love and support the people of the state have been giving to…