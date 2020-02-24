240 athletes for finals of maiden Anaocha U-17 athletics championship

By Chimezie Anaso

Two hundred and forty young athletes from primary and secondary schools in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra have qualified for the semifinals of the Anaocha U-17 athletics championship.

The championship is organised by Chief Patrick Onyedum, the Chairman of the council and also Chairman, Anambra Athletics Association.

The elimination series of the grassroots championship, the first in the state commenced on Feb. 3 and had gone round the 10 towns in the council.

They are Agulu, Ichida, Nri, Aguluzigbo, Obeledu, Adazi Ani, Adazi Nnukwu, Adazi Enu, Neni and Akwueze.

Johnny Igboka, Chief Coach, Anambra Athletics Association, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Neni on Monday, said the young athletics had shown a lot of promise.

Igboka said the finalists comprised the best male and female athletes in the 12 events featured in the championship.

He said semi finals would hold on Feb. 28, while the grand…