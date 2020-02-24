Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternity members arrested over battle for supremacy

By Oladapo Udom

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested members of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternity who engaged themselves in a battle for supremacy over the weekend at Iso Isu area of Ijora Badia.

A statement signed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana and released to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos, said that they were arrested by officers from the Ijora Badia Police Station.

Elkana said that five suspects were arrested from the two rival cult groups who inflicted various degree of injuries on each other using cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“Police operatives from Ijora Badia Division and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants from the Command Headquarters, Ikeja were mobilised to the area.

“The suspects are: Olaniyi Abiodun, 21, of No. 28, Exeter St, Amukoko; Emola Kamal, 20, of No. 28, Epe St, Amukoko; Muritala Gbadeyanka, 18, of Badagry area.

“Others are: Kadiri Bashorun, 28, of No. 24, Ireti…