Electricity consumers oppose tariff increment by Ikeja Electric

By Solomon Asowata

Electricity consumers on Monday opposed the planned tariff increment by Ikeja Electric (IE), demanding that 90 per cent of customers should be metered before any upward review of tariff.

The customers also slammed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for failing to protect the interest of Nigerians who are still subjected to exploitative estimated bills by the electricity Distribution Companies (Discos).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they made their views known at the Extraordinary Tariff Review Stakeholders Consultation organised by IE in Ikeja.

The 50 per cent tariff increase, which is expected to begin from April 1, will raise the average tariff from the current level of N27.30 per kilowatt to N40.95 per kilowatt.

Speaking at the forum, Mr Sural Fadairo, National President, Energy Consumer Rights and Responsibilities Initiative, said IE should give priority to…