Former Police boss says regional security requires collaboration

By Joseph Edeh

A former Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawrence Alobi, said collaboration between states was key to regional security in the country.

Alobi, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said that the concept of regional security would check security challenges in the regions and the country at large.

“The coming together of the states will help the region security-wise because the police cannot be everywhere.

“The concept of regional security strategy is commendable and collaboration is also key to the formation of the outfits,” he said.

The former commissioner recommended every region in the country to adopt the concept as it would help the Federal Government fight security challenges.

Alobi, however, advised that the Nigeria police should be involved in the activities of the outfits for proper coordination and supervision.

“This regional security strategy should not be left to the…