Gridlock: FCTA bans early morning vehicle inspection

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stopped personnel of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) from inspecting vehicle particulars on roads in the city before 10 a.m daily.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Task team on Traffic Management, gave the directive in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that the FCTA had directed that vehicle inspection should commence from 9 a.m, but after series of meetings with stakeholders, an additional hour was added to avoid clogging the roads in the early morning.

Attah explained that the decision was borne out of complaints from residents of the city that the checking of vehicles from 9 a.m. had compounded traffic snarl, leading to loss of man hours.

The chairman also said the measure was part of efforts of the FCT administration to ease traffic congestion at peak periods.

He said that there was no going back on earlier decision…