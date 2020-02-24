Insecurity: Gowon leads ‘Nigeria Prays’ in prayer rally in Bauchi

By Ayinde Olaide

Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), former Nigeria Head of States and National Chairman of ‘Nigeria Prays’ on Sunday, led the group in a prayer rally for peace to reign in the North East zone and Nigeria at large.

Speaking during the one-day prayer rally organised by Nigeria Prays, North- East zone held in Bauchi, with the theme: ‘The Lord of Hosts is with Us’, Gowon said the purpose of the prayer rally was to fervently intercede for the country, most especially in this horrendous and troubling times.

He said the group from all the North eastern zone gathered in Bauchi in absolute submission to God in order to pray for God’s mercies and blessings on Nigeria.

This, he said was to appease the political, social and economic well-being of Bauchi state and the entire North East zone as they grapple with issues of terrorism, insurgencies and various kinds of insecurity and criminality.

“Lord as your people, we bring confession of…