Lagos govt seals 309 health facilities in 2019

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Government said it shut down 309 health facilities in 2019 for non-compliance to stipulated medical standards.

Dr Abiola Idowu, Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Idowu, however, noted that some of the health facilities had been reopened, adding that they had corrected the infractions and pledged to abide by set standards.

She disclosed that the agency in January closed 20 health facilities for lack of compliance with regulatory standards.

She said that the government remains committed to sustaining the fight against the engagement of unqualified personnel in health facilities.

According to her, government will continue to insist on suitable environment for the dispensation of medical care for promotion and maintenance of good health.

She warned that the state government would not tolerate any form of illegal health…