Notorious burglar arrested in Ikorodu, stolen items recovered

By Oladapo Udom

The Ikorodu Police Station has recovered some stolen items following the arrest of a serial burglar, Ganiu Solomon, 37, of No. 5, Okuku St, Ota-Ono Ikorodu.

DSP Bala Elkana, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, said this on Sunday.

Elkana in a statement said that the suspect was arrested in connection with a series of complaints received from residents of Ota Ono area of Ikorodu bothering on incidents of burglary and stealing.

“All the complaints received indicate the same ‘modus operandi’, suggesting the fact that the crime was perpetrated by the same syndicate.

“One of such cases was reported earlier by one Ms Nkiruka Ezeokobe of Mojisola Sari Street Ota-Ono, Ikorodu, where the suspect passed through the ceiling to gain entrance into her home.

“Items recovered from the suspect include: one Samsung phone valued N235, 000 and one gold necklace valued N150, 000 among other items,” the police official said.

