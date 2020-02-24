Obi, Chime celebrate Kalu, former UBN Chairman at 85

By Tosin Omoloyin

Former Governors Peter Obi of Anambra and Sullivan Chime of Enugu State were among dignitaries that attended the 85th birthday of former Chairman of the Union Bank of Nigeria, Elder Kalu U. Kalu.

The event held at the Bon Sunshine Hotel on Sunday in Enugu was also attended by Mr Nnanna Atuonwu, former Chief of Staff to Chime, Mr Emeka Nwandu, the new President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA).

Others were Prof Sam Ohaegbulam of Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital, Enugu, Prof Paul Modum, onetime Information Commissioner in old Anambra State and Mr Kevin Ejiofor, former Executive Director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

They described Kalu as an elder statesman who had contributed immensely toward the economic growth of the country and wished him many more fruitful years.

The first son of the celebrant, David, who spoke on behalf of his siblings, said…