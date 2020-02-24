Osinbajo, Lawan, Okowa applaud Omo-Agege at thanksgiving

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Sunday spoke glowingly of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The trio was among notable Nigerians that attended the Thanksgiving Mass for Omo-Agege at Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State.

Osinbajo, in a remark, said that Omo-Agege was a well educated and distinguished lawyer, who had practiced at home and abroad.

According to the vice President, it is not just Omo-Agege’s brilliance that is propelling him, but his courage, loyalty and reliability moved him first as a politician and then to the exalted position of Deputy Senate President.

“ I think that both Omo-Agege and Sen. Lawan were the unanimous choice of most of us in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the leadership of the APC.

“There was…