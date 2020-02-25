Conductor steals passenger’s ATM card, withdraws N82,000

By Tomisin Erogbogbo

A 34-year-old bus conductor, Dolapo Pine, who allegedly stole a passenger’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and withdrew N82,000 with it, on Monday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The police charged Pine who resides on Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos, with conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, the conductor committed the offences on Feb. 8, at 11.05 a.m. at Chisco Bus Stop on Lekki/Epe Expressway, Lagos State.

Ogboko said that the conductor conspired with the driver of a bus boarded by one Mrs Damilola Arowolo, and stole her ATM card and a Tecno phone worth N6,000.

“The defendant and his accomplice forcefully obtained the Personal Identification Number (PIN) from her, pushed her out of the vehicle and later withdrew N82,000 from her account.

“The defendant was later caught but his accomplice…