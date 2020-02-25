Court jails 3 men for assaulting policemen

By Deborah Akpede

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced three men– Lucky Daniel, 31; Edward Destiny, 19; and Aliu Abdullahi, 42, to one month imprisonment each for stoning policemen.

Magistrate Mrs O.O Fagbohun pronounced the verdict after the defendants pleaded guilty to the three -count charge of conspiracy, threatening violence and breach of peace.

Fagbohun sentenced the defendants to one month imprisonment on each of the counts but ordered that the sentenced should run concurrently.

She, however, gave them an option of N2,000 fine each or five hours of community service.

“You are hereby sentenced to one month imprisonment each with an option of N2,000 fine or five hours community service.

“The sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts,” she said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the trio, who reside at Ijora, Lagos, and some others still at large,…