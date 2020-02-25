How domestic violence damages children mentally, emotionally – Psychiatrist

By Oluwabukola Akanni

A Psychiatrist, Dr Oluseun Peters, says that children who are exposed to domestic violence experience emotional, mental, behavioural and social damage, with long-term consequences.

Peters made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to him, children, who are often eyewitnesses to domestic abuse, are the ones who suffer the long-term consequences more.

“Domestic violence has a devastating impact on children and this can last into adulthood.

“Children, who live in homes where there is domestic violence, grow up in an environment that is unpredictable, filled with tension and anxiety, and dominated by fear.

“This can lead to significant emotional, social and mental damage that may affect their developmental growth.

“The security of growing up in a safe, secure, nurturing and predictable environment is also taken away…