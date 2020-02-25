Insecurity: BMO urges military to maintain winning streak

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Nigeria Armed Forces have been charged not to relent on their recent strategies which have effectively degraded the operational capacity of the insurgents.

These strategies have improved and enhanced peace and security in the North-East and Nigeria generally.

This was contained in a statement by the Buhari Media Organisation Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja.

The BMO lauded the military’s various operational victories in counter-insurgency operations against the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

It said that the bombardment of various operational bases, communication infrastructures, neutralising of top commanders of the insurgents have disoriented the insurgents’ camp.

“This has resulted in their members deploying arson and attacking soft targets like the last kicks of a dying horse, aimed at projecting fear into the…