Kaduna Customs intercepts 1000 bags of smuggled rice, fertilizer

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Comptroller, Customs Federal Operation Unit Zone “B” Kaduna, Mustapha Sarkin-Kebbi, on Tuesday said 400 bags of smuggled rice and 600 bags of fertiliser had been intercepted in the zone in the last two weeks.

Sarkin-Kebbi sid that the unit’s operatives attached to Ilorin/Jebba/Mokwa axis discovered new antics deployed by smugglers to evade arrest in carrying out their nefarious activities.

“Large quantity of smuggled rice were criminally sandwiched between watermelons in two trucks, which further examination revealed were 400 bags of 50kg rice each.”

Sarkin-Kebbi said this in a statement signed by Mr Abubakar Usman, the command’s Public Relations Officer, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“Our officers arrested two trucks laden with 140 units of refurbished gas cylinders smuggled into the country from Niger Republic.

“Another truck load…