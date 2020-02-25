Midnight fire razes four shops, property worth N2m in Osun

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Osun State Fire Service, on Monday confirmed a midnight fire outbreak at the Odo-Ogbe, Ile-Ife New Market razing four shops and property worth N2 million.

Mr Adeyinmi Adeleye, Senior Fire Superintendent, Osun State Fire Service, Lagere, Ile-Ife, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife.

Adeleye disclosed that the midnight fire which razed four shops at first gate, erupted late on Sunday night when the traders had gone home, adding that that there was no loss of lives in the inferno.

He said that the fire emanated from a nearby refuse dump, adding that: “The fire started at noon on Sunday but it was easily curtailed by officials of the Ife Fire Service with support of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Fire Service.

“However, later at night, the fire reignited and burnt four shops in a row but the traders had earlier evacuated their wares.

“And there was nothing to salvage from the…