Stop developers from selling civil servants land, Subscribers urge FG

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Subscribers of the Nationwide Workers’ Housing Scheme have called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to stop Goodhomes developer from alleged selling civil servants land in Apo-Tafyi.

Chief Emeka Anuna, Chairman of the Concerned Subscribers, made the call at a joint news conference with NLC in Abuja.

Anuna expressed concern that the project that started running since 2012 was yet to deliver any unit of house for any of the subscribers.

He alleged that rather, the developer after collecting different amount of money from the subscribers had been selling off the lands in bits to other Nigerians with different names.

“In 2012, this project was widely publicised as a Nationwide Workers Housing Scheme. It had a plan to initially develop 10,000 units of various types of houses in Apo Tafyi District, Apo Mechanic Village, Abuja.

“The…