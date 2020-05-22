NDLEA destroys Hashish laboratory in Lagos

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed a clandestine laboratory for production of Hashish Oil and recovered 13 rounds of live ammunition with other drugs and substances in Lagos.

Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Hashish is a drug made from the resin of the cannabis plant and it is consumed by inhaling from a small piece, typically in a pipe, bong, vaporizer or joint, or via oral ingestion.

Achema noted that the hashish clandestine laboratory was the first ever to be discovered by the agency as it had always uncover other drugs and substances.

Achema, who noted that the laboratory was located in an apartment on No. 7, Imam Augusto Close, Victoria Island, Lagos was dismantled by the Serious Enforcement Team of NDLEA.

According to him, the investigation started before the COVID-19 and NDLEA had only uncovered…