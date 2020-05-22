Nigeria records 12,000 new cases of fistula yearly – UNFPA

By Ikenna Osuoha

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), says Nigeria records 12,000 new cases of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) yearly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina, that leads to continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

Mrs Ulla Muller, Country Representative of UNFPA, told NAN in an interview in Abuja, that with the figure, Nigeria was one of the countries with the highest number of VVF cases globally.

“Nigeria has about 148,000 cases of fistula, with about 12,000 new cases every year,” Muller said.

According to the UN representative, UNFPA has large imprint in Nigeria through preventive and curative interventions such as family planning, community engagement and training of healthcare workers.

She said these were key to preventing and reducing fistula, which had destroyed the lives of many young women and caused many families untold…