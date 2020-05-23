COVID-19: Gov. Bagudu assures health workers of adequate compensation

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has assured coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline health workers in the state of adequate compensation.

Bagudu promised that all their allowances, entitlement and other health requirements were fully provided.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Dakingari quoted the Bagudu as giving the assurance in a special Radio/Television programme.

“We will continue to provide support to all health workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“With all their allowances, entitlements and other health requirements fully provided.

“I am pleased to observe that, the general public, health workers, traditional rulers, journalists and media outfits, have acknowledged the efforts being put by the Federal and State Government in the fight against the scourge.

“I want to appreciate all those who…