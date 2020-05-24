Buhari tasks farmers on massive food production

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation.

The president gave the challenge shortly after observing this year’s Eid prayer alongside members of his family and few presidential aides at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eid-El-Fitr prayer was observed in line with the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, while the protocol of social distancing was also exhibited during the two-raka’at prayer.

President Buhari, who spoke to State House correspondents, said: “I hope the raining season would be bountiful, so that we get a lot of food.

“I wish the farmers will go to farms so that we can produce what we need in sufficient quantity so that we don’t have to import food.

“We don’t have any money to import food. So…