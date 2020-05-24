COVID-19: NOSDRA boss wants environment sector placed in front burner

By Okeoghene Akubuike

National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) says the environment should be placed in the front burner as it plays a key role in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Idris Musa, the Director-General of NOSDRA made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

“Whatever source the virus emanated from, be it land or water are part of the environment, hence the need to pay close attention to it and make it a priority.’’

Musa noted that the medical materials and kits used by health workers and those infected with the virus would have to be treated specially and disposed of properly in the environment.

“Are we right to put them in the garbage where we keep remnant food or some other things? They have to be treated specially, that is part of environmental management and waste management.

“So environment plays a very key role in this COVID-19 management; that is why we say environment should be taken…