Eid-el-Fitr :Lawmaker felicitates with Muslims

By Segun Giwa

A federal lawmaker, Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye, on Sunday felicitated with Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

Adefisoye, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, in a statement in Akure by his media aide, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe, urged Muslims to cultivate the virtue of giving to vulnerable persons.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, further urged Muslims to sustain the life of sacrifice, self denial and abstinence from sins.

Adefisoye said that Allah had made his abundant grace available to Muslims to successfully undertake and complete the spiritual activities of the Ramadan in spite of the threats of the pandemic.

“The capacity to lend to those in need can only be given by Allah and Muslims are to reciprocate the grace of divine provision by reaching out to the vulnerable,” he said.

Adefisoye also advised his constituents to observe strictly all the prescribed hygiene practices to…