Eid-el-Fitri: APC urges Nigerians to imbibe Ramadan lessons

By Deji Abdulwahab

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan, which include personal sacrifice, charity, sobriety and self-discipline.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the 2020 Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

“As we complete this important religious obligation, we join the Nigerian Muslim community in beseeching Allah to accede to all their prayers and accept their fasting as an act of worship.

“It is our hope that the important lessons of Ramadan, including personal sacrifice, charity, sobriety and self-discipline will not cease to be part of our ways of life in the months and years ahead.

“At this critical period of our nation’s history, these noble virtues should continue to guide our daily activities as we strive to fulfill our duties as good citizens of this great…