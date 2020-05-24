Gov. Ayade suspends activities of C’River Transport Agency

By George Odok

Gov. Ben Ayade has suspended activities of the Cross River Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CRCTRA) for failure to obey the state’s Tax Exemption Law.

The Tax Exemption Law was for the low income earners and small scale businesses in Cross River.

Christian Ita, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, announced the suspension in a statement in Calabar on Sunday.

“It has been observed that in spite of the Governor’s directives and the provisions of the Cross River State Tax Exemption Law, the Regulatory Agency still sell tickets to bus, taxi, okada and tricycle operators in the state.

“Consequently, the Governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the activities of the agency.

“Gov. Ayade has directed security agents to arrest anybody found selling tickets or collecting any form of tax from those exempted from paying tax in the state,” he said.

Ita said that the Governor will henceforth not tolerate the flagrant disregard…