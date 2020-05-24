UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 36,675

Another 282 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675.

British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday.

The figures include deaths in all settings such as hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Meanwhile, 2,959 people have been confirmed positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in Britain to 257,154 as of Saturday morning.

Dr Jenny Harries, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, told the Downing Street briefing that deaths are starting to come down.

“We will be looking to expect that to come down further,’’ she said.

Encouragingly, Britain is also maintaining a downward trend in new confirmed cases, she said.

During the briefing, Shapps announced that the government is investing £283 million ($344.3 million) into the public transport system to increase both frequency and capacity of services while ensuring there is enough space on vehicles…