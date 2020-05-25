Gov. Okowa salutes Clark at 93

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday congratulated the Ijaw national leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, as he clocks 93, on Monday, May 25.

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Sunday in Asaba.

Okowa described the nonagenarian as “a fearless and patriotic leader’’, who cares for the interests of his people and the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

He said that Clark had worked so hard to place his name in the annals of history, as a great fighter of the Niger Delta course.

The governor noted that the elder statesman’s voice on national issues and his unrelenting service to the nation had made him stood out as a “great, patriot and fearless leader”.

He said that the nonagenarian’s wise regular counseling and leadership acumen, contributed immensely to the stability, growth and development of the Niger Delta region in particular and the entire country in…