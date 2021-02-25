NASS to pass Petroleum Industry Bill in April — Rep. Mongunu

By Jane-Frances Oraka



The National Assembly is expected to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill by end of April to ensure competitiveness in oil and gas industry.

Rep. Mohammed Mongunu, the Chairman of House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Petroleum, told newsmen on the sideline of the visit of the NASS Joint Committee on Petroleum to the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Eleme, Rivers, on Wednesday.

According to him, our intention is to pass the PIB with the speed of light by the end of April, 2021 so that Nigeria will get the benefits of reformed oil and gas industry.

He said that there was the need for a reformed oil and gas industry ”that is much more competitive, attracts much needed foreign direct investment and then conserves our own foreign exchange for more deployment of infrastructure needs”.

Mongunu, who is the Co-Chairman of the National Assembly Joint Ad Hoc Committee, said that the main thrust of the PIB ”is to reform the oil and gas industry to make it more…