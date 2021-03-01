Gov. Diri expresses joy over return of peace to Nembe-Basambiri

By Shedrack Frank

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has expressed joy over the return of peace to the Nembe-Basambiri community in the state.

Diri made the commendation after making a surprise visit to Nembe-Bassambiri, in Nembe Local Government Area. for the first time since he assumed office on February 14, 2020.

Nembe was the scene of a vicious shooting incident on November 13, 2019, when governor Diri, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters visited to campaign for the November 16, 2019, governorship election, according to a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah.

A report by the judicial panel of inquiry, set up by the state government on the incident, revealed that scores of persons were reportedly missing and several others sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack.

Diri, who was received by the Chiefs and their excited subjects, thanked the people for the warm…