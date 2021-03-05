AfDB facility, Netherlands sign €6m agreement

By Temitope Ponle

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) and the Netherlands’ Ministry for Trade and Development Cooperation have signed a financing agreement of six million euros.

It is to be disbursed over a three-year period.

In a statement by the African Development Bank (AfDB) the ALSF Director, Stephen Karangizi, thanked the Netherlands for its strong support over the years.

He said the funding is to support the ALSF’s work in providing legal and technical services to low-income countries to give them more impact in commercial dealings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ALSF was created by AfDB in 2010 and the facility supports governments in negotiating complex commercial transactions.

It also provides legal and technical assistance in public-private partnership projects across the oil and gas, mining and energy sectors, and covering sovereign debt issues and creditor litigation.

Karingizi said the assistance would help ALSF to better respond to the…