Rangers secure Scottish league title, first time since 2011

Glasgow Rangers have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the first time since 2011, after Celtic were held to a goalless draw at Dundee United.

This success means manager Steven Gerrard has claimed the first major league title of his managerial career, with Rangers now holding an unassailable 20-point lead in the league table.

Rangers were consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier back in 2012 after financial collapse, but have rebuilt steadily —- and have now denied Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top flight crown.

Rangers cruised past St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, which brought the title in sight, and Celtic’s failure to find a winner at Tannadice gifted Rangers the silverware.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard took the Rangers helm in 2018, and has now completed a remarkable end to Celtic’s prior dominance.

Rangers fans flouted lockdown rules at Ibrox to celebrate the 55th crown for the second day running.

