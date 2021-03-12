2023: NCWS ready to mobilise support for women — President

By Justina Auta

The National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) says it is ready to mobilise massive support for women candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Dr Laraba Shoda, NCWS President, said this on Thursday, while addressing the media during the National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting and celebration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) in Abuja.

Shoda said that women were ready to slug it out, and unlike in the past, were ready to support female candidates at various levels in 2023.

“A lot of women are planning, they will come out by the time political parties do their conventions and everybody has taken the place that they want.

“Women of course will come out, and when women come out, do not be deceived because women are going to support them,” she said.

Shoda clarified that, though NCWS was not a political party, it had the responsibility to support women in politics.

“NCWS is not a political party, people belong to…