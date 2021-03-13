Guyanese president Irfaan Ali takes COVID-19 vaccine

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with a call to citizens to follow suit.

A statement from the office of the Guyanese president disclosed tha Ali made the call shortly after his inoculation on Friday in Georgetown, Guyana.

“Fellow Guyanese I’m very pleased to inform you that I taken the COVID-19 vaccine. And I want to take this opportunity to encourage every Guyanese to take the vaccine.

“While it is not mandatory, I want to urge you, as far as possible, to consider taking the vaccine,” he said.

Ali said that the vaccine was important in protecting the citizens as well as allowing the country to get ahead of the pandemic.

He explained that all resources would be deployed towards having every single Guyanese is vaccinated before the end of the year.

“Only today, I had engagement with the Organization of Islamic Conference. We continue to reach out directly to suppliers of the Russian vaccine, Sinopharm,…