Ethanol Bio-fuel: Gov. Bagudu optimistic of bumper cassava harvest

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Sunday expressed optimism that the pilot cassava plantation in the state would provide enough raw materials for ethanol bio-fuel production.

He made the disclosure while inspecting Asarara Fadama land to ascertain the performance of seedlings provided to farmers for cultivation within one season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the seedlings provided to the farmers was for one season but had blossomed for harvest after just three months of plantation.

The governor assured that additional cassava cultivation was ongoing in Augie Local Government Area in furtherance of preparation to the commencement of ethanol bio-fuel production in the state with cassava as basic raw material.

Bagudu gave the assurance that bumper cassava cultivation was achievable throughout Augie Local Government and Zogirma in Bunza Local Government within the shortest possible time.

Interacting with the farmers, the governor assured…