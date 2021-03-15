Italy enters new phase of COVID-19 lockdowns

Italian government on Monday effected a new phase of lockdown for more than 40 million people due to rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Apart for Sardinia, where hardly any restrictions applied, all Italian regions are subject to the medium-strict rules of an orange zone under Italy’s colour-coded system, or the strictest lockdown rules of a red zone.

In addition to the economically strong Lombardy with its metropolis of Milan and Lazio with its capital Rome, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna also fall into the red zone.

People there are only supposed to leave their homes in urgent cases, such as for shopping, emergencies or work.

Sports in the fresh air are only allowed alone. Pupils have to switch back to lessons via the internet.

“Distance lessons have become unbearable for me, especially after I was allowed to have some face-to-face lessons again,” a pupil from Rome told said.

In view of the Easter holidays, the government under former European Central Bank (ECB)…