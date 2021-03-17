New CAF President outlines his vision

Newly-elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, on Tuesday outlined his plans for the future of football on the continent, saying funding is crucial to the sport’s success.

The South African billionaire was confirmed as the head of the organisation on Friday. He said it is important that South Africa’s national side reaches its potential “just like every other African country”.

“During the next World Cup and also future World Cups, we want African nations to compete and it is why it is included in our manifesto. It’s part of our plan that an African team must win a World Cup.”

He added that it is important to get the private sector involved in African football and “businesses need to sponsor football tournaments throughout the continent”.

In February, Motsepe unveiled a 10-point plan to grow the sport throughout the continent.

The 58-year-old mining magnate has indicated that he intends moving CAF’s headquarters from Cairo to…