President Buhari mourns DG ICRC, Izuwah

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered sincere condolences to the family and friends of Chidi Izuwah as well the management and staff of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on the passing of their Director-General.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president paid tribute to the accomplished Engineer and Management executive.

He noted that the deceased held several positions in the oil and gas sector before joining the public service in 2009.

”A very dedicated public servant who rose to the position of Director-General of ICRC in 2019, Izuwah was reform oriented and highly skilled,” he said.

President Buhari acknowledged that the deceased played very important roles in advancing infrastructure financing in Nigeria with special emphasis on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

”He will be missed,” the president said.

According to the president, his…