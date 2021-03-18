Drug Abuse: Lagos constructing mental health rehabilitation hospital

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos State Government is building a full-fledged mental health rehabilitation hospital at Ketu-Ejinrin, Lagos East Senatorial District, to tackle drug abuse effects.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known when the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday.

Marwa is a former Military Administrator of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said that drug abuse was prevalent in the society and the hospital would help to rehabilitate those adversely affected by the abuse.

He said the state government would continue to collaborate with NDLEA to address drug crisis in Nigeria.

According to him, the state government has put in place some measures, among which is building a full-fledged mental health rehabilitation hospital, to tackle drug crisis in the state.

”Indeed, we know that drug abuse is prevalent in our society in all forms and…