Lagos boat mishap: Captain files no-case submission

By Moji Eniola

A boat captain, Happiness Elebiju, accused of manslaughter over the death of 13 passengers in a boat mishap, has filed a no-case submission before an Ikeja High Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Elebiju, who was slated to open his defence on Thursday, made the submission through his counsel, Mr Samuel Ogungbamila.

Ogungbamila told the court that Lagos State Government, prosecuting the case, had served him its reply to the application.

“We have also filed a written address, and we adopt the entire application as our argument in the matter,” he said.

Defence counsel, therefore, told the court to discharge the defendant, arguing that prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

Responding, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the court that prosecution had also filed a response to the no-case submission, dated March 3.

She urged the court to hold that the defendant had a case to…