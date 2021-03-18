NIMet new boss promises all-inclusive administration

By Gabriel Agbeja

Prof. Mansur Matazu, the new Director-General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Wednesday in Abuja, promised to run an all-inclusive administration to advance the agency.

Matazu made the pledge in a statement issued by Mr Muntari Ibrahim, NiMet’s General Manager of Public Relations.

The statement quoted Matazu as saying this when he took over from Prof. Sani Mashi, following approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for reorganisation of Aviation agencies.

According to him, reorganisation is in line with implementation of the Buhari administration’s Aviation Development Roadmap.

Matazu expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the opportunity to serve as the director-general of NiMet, noting that the ex-NiMet boss had always been his mentor.

Matazu acknowledged the great feat achieved by his predecessor, whom he served as Technical Assistant, and pledged to build on the successes recorded by Mashi.

He added that Mashi had achieved a lot for…