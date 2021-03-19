Nigeria’s aviation sector: Private airlines to the rescue

By Mmaduakolam Gregory, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Since the Nigeria Airways ceased operation in 2003, the country has not floated another national carrier. Nigeria’s international air transportation is therefore dominated by foreign airlines, while private airlines hold sway on the local routes.

An attempt was made in 2018 to float a national carrier. The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika unveiled Nigeria Air, at Famborough Air Show, London.

Sirika who spoke at the occasion, lamented the absence of national carrier, stressing that government was determined to provide efficient air transportation in Nigeria.

However, till date, Nigeria is yet to float a national carrier.

For the domestic routes, Nigerians are equal to the task, as they dominate the local scene.

The airlines operating domestic routes are: Dana Air, Air Peace, Aero Contractors, Overland, Azman Air, Max Air, Medview, Ibom Air, Imo Air (managed by Dana), Arik, United Nigeria, among others.

Mr Allen Onyema, the…